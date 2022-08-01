Weak Acid-Strong Base Titrations

So now we're gonna take a look at weak acid, strong base hit rations. Now we're going to say here that are weak species which is our acid will behave as the an elite And our strong base which will slowly add to it represents our tight trend. Now we're gonna say whenever you're you titrate a weak species in this case the acid weak acid and the strong with a strong species in this case the strong base. The fact that we have an acid and a base mixing together means that we're gonna have to use the I. C. F. Chart. Now when we say I C. F. I C. F stands for initial change final. Now we're gonna use the following road map to determine the ph at different points in our tie Trish in between a weak acid and a strong base. Now, before we even begin all of this, we first look at the equivalent volume. Now remember we counted the equivalent volume V in order to determine the volume of tightrope required to reach the equivalence point in this case the tightrope again is our strong base. Remember the equivalence point is where your moles of acid equals moles of bits. And remember that molds itself equals leaders, times more clarity. So if we take a look here, it says the titrate, 10 of 300 mls of 3000.100 moller nitrous acid with 0.30 moller potassium hydroxide. So nitrous acid represents our weak acid, potassium hydroxide represents our strong base. We're going to say here that m acid times V acid equals and base times six. So the polarity of my acid is 0.100 moller, Its volume is 300. The polarity of my strong bases 0.30 moller. And we're looking for the volume of our base. Our equivalent volume in this case, Divide both sides by 0.30 moller here, you'll hear, you'll see that polarities cancel out and we'll be left with middle leaders as our volume. When we work that out, we'll get 100 MLS of K O H. Is required in order to reach the equivalence point. Now, if we take a look at the next step, this is before any strong base has been added before any strong bass has been added. We just have a weak acid initially. So here we have the titillation of 300 ml of 3000.100 moller nitrous acid with zero mls of 00.300 Mohler K O H. So here there's no strong base being added. So again, we just have weak acid by itself. Remember when we have a weak acid or a weak base by itself? We need to utilize an ice chart in order to determine our ph Now at an I C. F chart represents initial change final but an ice chart represents uh initial change equilibrium. Remember in these types of ice charts are units will be in polarity because no strong bases being added. We don't need this volume initially. All you require is the initial polarity of my weak species. So we plug that in. Remember, weak acids and weak bases react with water within an ice chart. So this nice church acid would react with the water. Remember an acid is a proton donor? Oh, so HN O to donate an H plus to give us N. +02 minus at the end which is R nitrite ion. And then H +20 accepts an H plus to become a +30. Plus. Our change here, we lose reactant in order to create products. So our reactant here will be -1. Our products here, they're being formed there plus X. Initially no information is given on them. So initially there's zero. We bring down everything for our equilibrium line. So 0.100 minus X. And then plus sex. And plus X comes down now at this point we would say that since we're dealing with a weak acid, we have to use our acid dissociation constant. Remember weak acid use K A week basis which we'll see later deal with KB. Now K A. Is the equilibrium constant for a weak acid, it equals products. Overreacting. So we know that will be X times X, which is X squared divided by our initial concentration minus X. If we can isolate our X variable that X variable give us H 30 plus, which is the same thing as H plus. If we know the concentrations of H plus we can take the negative log of that to find ph now there are going to be um situations where we can ignore this minus X. Here in those situations where we can ignore that minus X. We can avoid the quadratic formula In cases where we cannot ignore that -1. We keep it in and we set up all the math that we need to do. And from there we use the quadratic formula. Now in order to determine if we can keep that minus X or not, we do what I call a 5% approximation. So basically we have our initial concentration concentration of our weak acid divided by its K. A value. If this ratio gives us a value greater than 500 then we can ignore the minus x. Now in this case the initial concentration of our weak acid is 0.100 And the K. A. of our nitrous acid from your book is approximately 7.1 times 10 to the -4. When you plug that in, you'll see that. It gives you 140.8 here, it's not greater than 500. So we have to keep this minus x. And use the quadratic formula in order to isolate X. So if we work this out we'd have K. So I'm gonna take this expression here. So Kay is 7.1 times 10 to the negative four equals x squared Divided by 0.100 - X. So you would have, if you work this out you'd have 7.1 times 10 to the minus four times 40.100 minus X equals X squared. Then we're going to say here you're going to distribute, distribute when you work that out, you're gonna get 7.1 times 10 to the negative five minus 7.1 times 10 to the negative four X equals X squared this X has the highest power. So it's the lead term. When you rearrange this it gives you X squared plus 7.1 times 10 to the minus four X minus 7.1 times 10 to the negative five. Then we're going to say here the quadratic formula. Remember is negative B plus or minus square root of B squared minus four A. C over two A. Okay you would plug into that formula So bring it down, it would be negative 7.1 times 10 to the -4 plus or minus 7.1 times 10 to the negative four squared minus four times one times. Don't forget the negative sign for c -7.1 times 10 to the negative five Divided by two times 1. Now because of this plus or minus point here you'd get two X values values one that's positive and one that's negative. But here's the thing at equilibrium you're only allowed to have a positive value so we would disregard the negative X. And go with the positive X answer That would give us x equals .00808 moller. Again, in the situation, acts would be equal to H 30 plus, which is equal to H plus. Taking the negative log of that number will give you my ph which is 2.09. So that would be the long version of this reaction. So again, at this point, we don't have any strong base being added. We just have a weak acid by itself. So we must utilize the nice chart in order to isolate our ph. Now, click on the next video and let's start slowly adding our strong base and see what happens in arbitration.

