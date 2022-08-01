Weak Acid-Strong Base Titrations

So when we reach the equivalence point between a weak species and a strong species, we're actually gonna have to utilize two charts. We start off with an I. C. F. Chart because again we have an acid and a base high trading. But at the end we'll have a product which is weakened itself and would need an ice chart in order to determine ph and P or P. O. H. So if we take a look here at the equivalence point, we're gonna say at the equivalence point of a weak acid, strong based filtration. Whatever is stronger, will dictate what kind of P. H. I have since the bases. What's strong, It's gonna create a solution that is basic. And if the solution is basic that means it'll be greater than seven When we have our standard temperature of 25°C. So here we divide our mls by 1000 to get leaders of each and when you multiply them together, you'd see that we have actually the same moles for both. Which makes sense because at the equivalence point we have equal moles of our acid in our base. They would subtract from one another. So at the end we'll have both of them being zero through the law of conservation of mass. We'd be gaining this amount on the product side. So at the end, what we have is conjugate base. This conjugate base um it comes from a weak acid. So it's a little bit stronger. But in actuality it's still a weak base. Okay, so it's still a weak base. And remember with weak acids and weak bases, we need to use an ice chart in order to find our ph so what we do here is we have to now set up an ice chart with this N. 02 minus. Remember in an ice chart the units have to be in polarity. So we take the molds of what's left of our conjugate base and divided by the total leaders used within the titillation, which would be the 0.300 liters of the weak acid plus the 0.100 liters of a strong base. When we do that, we get a new concentration of 0.75 moller of our nitrite ion. So we plug that here. Now remember in an ice chart our weak acid or weak base reacts with water since it's a base it's going to be a proton except er So water will donate an H. Plus to it, giving us nitrous acid plus O. H minus as products. Now we ignore water because liquids and solids are ignored in ice charts. Initially, both of these products are zero we lose react ints to make products, we bring down everything for the equilibrium line. So that's our filled in ice chart now because we're dealing with a base base is weak bases utilized KB. We know what the K. A. Of nitrous acid is. We're gonna use that to find KB KB equals KW divided by K. A. So remember K W is 1.0 times 10 to negative 14 divided now by The 7.1 times 10 to the -4. That gives me a value of 1.4. 1 times 10 to the -11. That's our KB. Which will plug into here at this point in order to isolate acts. We're going to take A B equals X squared divided by the concentration of our conjugate base which is our weak base. So we're gonna do 1.41 times 10 to the -11 equals x squared divided by .075. Multiply these two together. That gives me X squared equals 1.575 times 10 to the negative 12 to get just acts, we take the square root of both sides. So x equals 1.028. 3 times 10 to the -6. Now remember when we find X. X here will give us either H 30 plus or minus. Based on the equation in the ice chart here, X is giving us O H minus. Which means that if I take the negative log of that, I'll get P O H. So that comes out to 5.99. And if I know P O H N o ph because ph is 14 minus P O H Which is 8.01. So again we're seeing that we have the gradual increasing of our ph as we start adding more and more of our strong based hatred. So at the equivalence point, we found out that our ph is 8.1. Now that we've seen this, click on the next video. Let's see what happens when we go a little bit beyond the equivalent volume, so we're gonna go a little bit above 100 mls of our potassium hydroxide.

