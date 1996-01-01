Safety & Labels

Thank you. Alright guys. So in this video we're gonna talk about some of the important safety procedures, as well as labels that are common to any type of analytical lab. Now, we're gonna say that this information is crucial. Information on the proper usage of different types of chemicals and substances within the lab. How do we use them in terms of experiments? So their application and the best way to store them so that they don't degrade over time or even worse explode in some way. Now we're gonna say here that OSHA, which is our occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is part of the Labor Department, has basically established some type of guidelines that we need to follow when it comes to proper use of any of these chemicals. So here we've divided it into different types of hazards within four quadrants. So we have our health hazards are fire hazards or instability hazards and are specific hazards. So if we take a look here, we're gonna say our health hazards which are labeled by blue. We have basically a number scale and that's true for all of them. Where zero is the safest certain chemical can be up to four where it can be possibly the most dangerous, most corrosive whatever. So here um for this section in health hazards, we say that if it's zero, it's just normal material, it doesn't cause any type of skin irritation or respiratory problems. As we go up, we see that it gets more and more dangerous. So we have one is slightly hazard uh to its hazards. So here this is harmful if inhaled or absorbed through the skin. Three is extremely dangerous. So for that you have to make sure you have proper covering on all um exposed skin and then deadly. It's basically, you wouldn't come into any contact with something in this scale in terms of a typical analytical lab. Now, the fire hazards uh here we have it of course in red and we're gonna say that again, it starts with zero where something is stable so it has no chance of burning. We're gonna say that there are different flashpoints. These are minimum temperatures which will cause some type of volatile reaction. So as we get to one, it becomes something that we have to be cautious of. If the temperature is above 200°F, it could pose a problem. Then we're gonna say next. If we have for the level to this is if it's between 100 and 200°F warning, it happens when we're at 100 degrees fahren And something that's dangerous. It'll be below 73°F, so pretty easy for it to ignite under very low temperatures. Now, instability instability hazards are labeled as yellow. So here this has a chance of exploding. So we have debt detonation requirements. So zero, it's stable, won't detonate. Notice that some of these may need a jolt of electricity. So some type of shock. They may require some heat or just simply water in order to activate. So caution has to be heated or mixed with water. Chemical reaction is mixed with water three. It's dangerous because there's a lot of different scenarios that can cause it to ignite and detonate. And then of course four is the worst because just simple room temperature causes this to have an explosive um scenario. Then finally we have our white section here, which is just some type of specific hazard in this section, you won't see numbers, which you'll see is some type of letters which will help you designate what type of hazard we have. Now, if we have an acid present, then we'll see in letters acid. If we have something that's alkaline meaning basic, you'll see A. L. K. If it's corrosive C. O. R. And then if it's an oxidizer, a wax, why? Um polymer polymer ization is P. Um Then here this one, you might see it as just A. S. And then realize that we can have radio activity. And of course, w with cross through would mean um don't have any water come anywhere near this substance. Uh This is pretty common for a group one, A medals. And some group to a medals, They're highly explosive when they come into contact with any form of water. So just realize that this is an important section to know as you go into any analytical lab. Um It's also important to know this because you could simply be asked what each color designation means. and then as you go from zero up to four in most cases, what kind of car do we need to be mindful of? So just remember and local chemistry. We have to have not only precision and accuracy within the class when we take quizzes and exams, but we have to be even more so accurate and precise when it comes to any type of experiment you'll do this semester okay.

