Buoyancy in Air

So guys in this video, we're gonna take a look at buoyancy with an air. Now in analytical chemistry, we're trying to minimize as many factors as possible in order to ensure that we get the highest level of precision and accuracy within our measurements. Now, one of the factors that we have to take into effect is buoyancy, buoyancy is the upward force exerted on an object in a liquid or gas here. Since we're looking at buoyancy and air, or looking how buoyancy works within a gas. Now, even as simple as weighing an object on an analytical balance has some level of uncertainty associated with it. Remember there are two forces at work. There is the downward force upon the object as a result of gravity. We can use the variables A or G. To represent it With a value of 9.8 m over second squared. But here, when we put object on an analytical balance, we have to take into account that there is airflow. This airflow will distort our true mass of our object. This airflow is buoyancy, it's the upward force upon the object. So even when you put it in a closed analytical balance, there is some level of uncertainty associated with the mass that you're recording here. The equation below will allow us to calculate the true mass of the object as though exists within a vacuum. If it exists within a vacuum, this eliminates air flow entirely. So we'll get the actual mass of the object. If we take a look here at this buoyancy equation, we're gonna say m here represents our true mass. This m here is our apparent mass. The mass that you read off of the analytical balance. Once you wade, you're an elite D. A. Represents the density of air Which has a density of .0012g over male leaders. When the pressure is one bar and the temperature is 25°C, D. W. represents the density of our calibration weights. And here, if it's a standard calibration weight, its density will be eight g per mil leader. But you have to pay very close attention to the question because different types of metals and alloys can be used in place of a standard calibration weight, they each would have their own different density. So if it was using something that was not a standard calibration weight, they would give you a new density to input into the formula finally, D just represents the density of the weight object. Yeah. So remember anytime we wait anything, there is a level of uncertainty associated with airflow. There's that upward force that buoyancy force that will distort our true mass. This equation allows us to weigh the mass as though it exists within a vacuum, which eliminates the whole idea of airflow. Now that we've seen this equation will apply to the example that we see below. So click on the next video and see how we approach that problem

