Basic Concepts: Videos & Practice Problems
Basic Concepts Practice Problems
Which of the following statements correctly defines oxidation in terms of electron transfer?
What does the mnemonic 'LEO the lion goes GER' help you remember in redox reactions?
In the reaction between lithium and chlorine, which species acts as the reducing agent?
Given the reaction: 2Fe + 3Cl2 → 2FeCl3, calculate the change in oxidation number for iron and determine if it is oxidized or reduced.
Calculate the electrical charge in coulombs for 2 moles of electrons using Faraday's constant.
If a current of 5 amperes flows for 10 seconds, what is the total electrical charge transferred?
Which equation correctly represents the relationship between work, voltage, and electrical charge?
In the redox reaction: Cr2O7^2- + 6Fe^2+ + 14H+ → 2Cr^3+ + 6Fe^3+ + 7H2O, how many electrons are transferred?
Evaluate the role of electrochemical cells in generating voltage and their importance in modern technology.
In the reaction: 2Na + Cl2 → 2NaCl, calculate the change in oxidation number for sodium and determine if it is oxidized or reduced.
Using Faraday's constant, calculate the charge in coulombs for 0.5 moles of electrons.
If a current of 10 amperes flows for 5 seconds, what is the total electrical charge transferred?