Isoelectric and Isoionic pH: Videos & Practice Problems
Isoelectric and Isoionic pH Practice Problems
How does the charge of an amino acid change when the pH is below its isoelectric point?
Which equation would you use to calculate the concentration of H+ ions for the first intermediate form of a diprotic acid?
Given the pKa values of aspartic acid as 2.1, 3.9, and 9.8, calculate its isoelectric point.
Which equation would you use to calculate the concentration of H+ ions for the second intermediate form of a triprotic acid?
Given the pKa values of glutamic acid as 2.2, 4.3, and 9.7, calculate its isoelectric point.
Which equation would you use to calculate the concentration of H+ ions for the first intermediate form of a triprotic acid?
Given the pKa values of histidine as 1.8, 6.0, and 9.2, calculate its isoelectric point.
How would you calculate the pH at the isoionic point of a diprotic acid with pKa1 = 4.0 and pKa2 = 8.0?