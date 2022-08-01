Insulin Signaling as a Growth Factor

So here we're going to discuss how the wrasse pathway that we covered in our previous lesson videos activates the map K signaling pathway. And so again, recall from our previous lesson videos that the wrasse pathway results and an active GTP bound wrasse protein that initiates another four step map k signaling cascade. And so notice down below. We're showing you each of the four steps in the map k signaling cascade as a continuation of the three steps from the wrasse pathway that we covered in our previous lesson videos. And so if we take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side, notice that we're pretty much showing you the same image from our previous lesson Videos of the Wrasse pathway. And so notice that the first three steps here Step one, Step two and Step three are shaded in gray because again, these are the steps that we already covered in our previous lesson. Videos of the wrasse pathway And so really the new steps that we're introducing here in this video are steps four, 56 and seven, which are really the four steps of the map case, signaling cascade that we're introducing here in this video. And so, of course, these steps 456 and seven that you see here correspond with the steps the number of steps up above in our text. 456 and seven. And so the very first step of the map K signaling cascade which would correspond to step for here is the active wrasse. GTP from our wrasse pathway is going to directly activate a map KKK, which is a kindness that regulates Ah map KK via phosphor relation. And this map KKK here is actually going to be the protein called Wrath one. And so, if we take a look at our image down below at step number four again, notice that step number four is starting with the active wrasse GTP protein That was the end result of the wrasse pathway. And so notice that this wrasse, this active wrasse GTP protein, is associating itself with this other protein called Wrath One and Wrath. One is our math k k K. And so really, that is it for our step number four right here. And that leads us directly into step number five and so in step number five. The activated wrath one protein this map KKK Because it is a kindness. It's going too fast for late to Syrian residues on a map KK called Mac M E K. And this is going to activate Mac. And so if we take a look at our step number five down below and our image over here, uh, notice that wrath one. The map. KKK is regulating another map KK via phosphor relation. And this map KK is Mac. And so what we can do is label Mech as the map k k. And so notice that when Mac is not phosphor related, it is in its inactive state. But as soon as wrath one Foss for late smack on these two Syrian residues, as we see here, the two fast for relations the two phosphate groups, MEC becomes active. And again, mech is a kindness itself. And so this is going to lead us directly into step number six. And so in step number six, the active Mac, which is again this map KK is going to fuss for a late the c a Syrian and Tyra seen on a map k called IRQ. And this is going to activate the map K called IRQ. And so if we take a look at our step number six down below notice that here what we have is our map k called IRQ, and notice that when ERK is not phosphor elated, it is inactive. But upon being phosphor, elated by the mat KK Mac, uh, it becomes active, and again irk represents our map. Okay, so we can label this as our map. Uh, okay, right here. And so this leads us directly into step seven. And in step seven, as you can see in our text above the active irk protein is going to enter into the nucleus of the cell, and it's going to regulate the activity of transcription factors. And these transcription factors that it regulates are specifically related to sell growth. And so that is what leads to cell growth here in this insulin signaling pathway as a growth hormone. Now, of course, you guys have probably covered what transcription factors are in your previous biology courses. But here we're just reminding you that transcription factors are really just proteins that induced, as their name implies, the process of transcription which recall is when DNA is transcribed into RNA. And so, of course, transcription factors will induce transcription of very specific target genes. And these specific target genes again are going to be related to cell growth here in this pathway. Now, in terms of the specific transcription factors that are affected by ERC, it turns out that IRK will actually regulate many different types of transcription factors. And so the ERC transcription factor targets actually include the transcription factors called Al Kwan Surf, June Foss and Mick and probably much more than that as well. And so, in terms of the exact transcription factors that you guys are responsible for knowing in this pathway, uh, that's actually going to depend on your professors. And so notice over here. What we have is this little hand symbol to remind you guys that you guys should raise your hand in class and ask your professor exactly which transcription factors are you guys responsible for knowing in this pathway. But if we take a look at our step number seven down below in our image, notice that the activated IRQ protein, which is our map kr Matt kindness, uh, in step number seven, it's going to enter into the nucleus of the cell, which we have over here in this corner, and it's going to regulate the activity of transcription factors that are related to cell growth. And so we have transcription factor regulation here, and so really, this is showing the entire pathway the insulin rtk signaling pathway as a growth factor. And so ultimately what you see is that insulin binding can lead to transcription factor regulation off cell growth. And so again, the insulin rtk signaling pathway on as a growth factor includes the wrasse pathway which are steps 12 and three here, as well as the map K pathway which are steps and seven. And so this here concludes our video on the introduction to how the wrasse pathway activates the map case signaling pathway and as we move forward in our course will be able to apply the concepts that we've learned. So I'll see you guys in our next video

Hide transcripts