Place the insulin RTK signaling events in order from 1-7:
a) Ligand binding results in autophosphorylation of the receptor tyrosine kinase ______.
b) MAPKK (Mek) phosphorylates MAPK (Erk) ______.
c) Sos binds then activates Ras ______.
d) Receptor tyrosine kinase phosphorylate IRS-1, which binds the SH2 domain of Grb2 ______.
e) Ras activates MAPKKK (Raf-1) ______.
f) MAPK (Erk) activates transcription factors to regulate mRNA synthesis ______.
g) MAPKKK (Raf-1) phosphorylates MAPKK (Mek) _______.
