Biochemistry12. BiosignalingInsulin Signaling as a Growth Factor
Place the insulin RTK signaling events in order from 1-7:

a) Ligand binding results in autophosphorylation of the receptor tyrosine kinase ______.

b) MAPKK (Mek) phosphorylates MAPK (Erk) ______.

c) Sos binds then activates Ras ______.

d) Receptor tyrosine kinase phosphorylate IRS-1, which binds the SH2 domain of Grb2 ______.

e) Ras activates MAPKKK (Raf-1) ______.

f) MAPK (Erk) activates transcription factors to regulate mRNA synthesis ______.

g) MAPKKK (Raf-1) phosphorylates MAPKK (Mek) _______.

