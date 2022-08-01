so as you guys have probably noticed from our previous lesson videos. When it comes to insulin signaling as a growth factor, there's a lot for you guys to remember. And so, how in the world are you guys supposed to remember the most important components in the correct order when it comes to insulin rtk signaling as a growth factor? Well, that's exactly what this video is all about right here, and I'm going to share with you Guys are really creative and unique story that you'll Onley find here a clutch prep that's designed intentionally to help you guys remember the most important components and in the correct order for insulin rtk signaling as a growth factor. And so what you'll notice is over here on the right hand side, we have this image that shows you the most important components in the correct order for insulin rtk signaling as a growth factor and so notice the top part up here represents the wrasse pathway and notice that it ends with rasp. And then, of course, the bottom pathway down here represents the map k pathway. And so both the wrasse pathway and the map K pathway are involved in insulin rtk signaling as a growth factor. And so notice over here on the left hand side, we're showing you the seven steps to this story. And these seven steps that you see here correspond with the seven steps from our previous lesson videos for insulin rtk signaling as a growth factor. And also these seven steps also correspond with the seven numbers that we have down below and our image. And so that's important to keep in mind as we move forward. Now this story is not fully bulletproof. It's not a perfect story to help you memorize all of the different details again. It's on Lee designed to help you guys memorize the most important components in the correct order. So because this pathway starts off with activated i. R. S one, the first step of our story is that the i. R s, the Internal Revenue Service gives another tax refund, and again, that represents I rs one. So if we take a look at our image down below, noticed that step one again. Is this cash influx or this tax refund that the IRS is providing? And so that leads us to our second step. And that is that the cell decides to use that money that tax refund money toe by two orders of wings on grubhub. And so the two orders on grubhub represents G R B to the adaptor protein that binds toe iris one. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, notice that we've got the grubhub symbol here and specifically we've got these two orders of chicken wings. And so the grubhub times to hear two orders on grubhub represents G R B two, and this leads us to our third step. And in our third step, we have When that grubhub food actually arrives, the cell decides to add some sauce, some hot sauce to it, and that reminds us of the sauce guanine exchange factor. And so we take a look at our image down below. Notice that the cell is gonna add some hot sauce, too. The grubhub wings. And so, after the cell, add some hot sauce. Hey, starts eating the food, and all of a sudden the hot sauce starts toe, activate a rash. And the rash, of course, represents the monem Eric Rash G protein. And so notice down below in our image. Step number four. He's saying, I got a rash from eating those chicken wings there. And so in step number five, the cell decides to call Dr Raphael and Dr Rapper Rafael represents the map cake called Wrath One. And so, if you take a look down below, you can see that we've got Dr Rath here on the phone since the cells giving him a call on he's, uh, doc. That leads us to step six. And so Dr Rath says he's going to make and making something represents the mat KK mech. He's gonna make the irking pain go away. And the irking pain, uh, here represents the mat k irq. And so you can see down below that Dr Rath tells the cell that he's going to make the irking pain go away So you can see we've got this IRK pill here for step number seven. And, of course, the ERC pill is going to make its way into the nucleus. And so you can see the guy's mouth over here represents the nucleus. And so it's a really silly, really crazy story, but it can helpful. It can be really helpful for memorizing the most important components of this pathway in the correct order. And so, by practicing the story just a handful of times, you guys will get this down. No problem. And so this year concludes our lesson on how to remember the insulin RTK signaling as a growth factor, and we'll be able to get some practice in our next couple of videos, so I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts