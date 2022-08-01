Insulin Signaling as a Growth Factor Example 2

All right. So here we have an example Problem that says all of the following are true and the wrasse and map K pathways, except for which one of these four potential answer options down below. And of course, because we're looking for the exception here, really, we're looking for the false answer option. And so option A here says that g r B to change his confirmation and bind to the next protein sauce in the signal transaction pathway. And so recall from our previous lesson videos where we called where we covered the wrasse pathway, that option A here is actually a true statement. And so after g r b to bind to I. R s one, it's going to activate it and change its confirmation so that it combined to the next protein sauce. And so this is a true statement. So it's not the false exception that we're looking for and we can eliminate. Answer, option A now answer option. B says sauce acts as a gap in the activation of the protein rast. But maybe you don't remember us mentioning anything about gap here. So let's skip this one for now, and we'll come back to it a little bit later. Let's check Option C. So she says, wrasse exchanges GDP for GTP and activates Ralf one, which is the first kindness in the map k pathway. And so again, if you recall from our previous lesson videos, where we covered the map K pathway, that this is actually a true statement and so wrasse we know is a Mon America G protein. And the way that it becomes activated is by exchanging it's low energy G d. P for its high energy GTP. And the first thing that rats does when it becomes activated is it activates another map cake called Ralf one. And this is the first kindness in the map K pathway. So this is a true statement, and we can eliminate answer Option C because it's not the false exception that we're looking for. And so moving onto Option D here, it says, the map K pathway regulates transcription factors that regulate specific genes. And you might recall that this is also a true statement, and the reason that it's true is because recall that the map K pathway ends with the activation of the map K called IRQ, and irked makes its way into the nucleus to regulate transcription factors that regulates specific genes. So again, we can eliminate answer Option D because it's not the false exception that we're looking for. And so that must mean that option be here is the false exception that we are looking for. But what is false about Option B? Didn't we say that sauce was used to activate the protein wrasse? Well, that part of this answer is actually true. Sauce is used to activate the protein rests. However, sauce does not act as a gap, and we have not yet talked about gaps yet here in our course. But we will in our next lesson video. But sauce actually does not act as a gap. Instead, it acts as a GEF, a guanine exchange factor. And so the gap part is really what makes answer Option B, the false answer option that we were looking for. And so because answer Option B is the false exception that we're looking for, we could go ahead and mark this as theater we were looking for, and that concludes this practice or this example problem. And I'll see you guys in our next video

