Insulin Signaling as a Growth Factor Example 1

all right. So here we have an example problem that wants us to complete the sentence here, using one of these four potential answer options down below. And it says that G proteins such as wrasse are activated when and of course, what we need to recall from our previous lesson videos is that rest is a monem eric g. Protein. And it is an exception to other G proteins that are involved with G protein coupled receptors, or GP CRS, because wrasse is not involved with GPC ours. Instead, it's going to be involved in insulin rtk, signaling pathways as a growth hormone and so wrasse. Although it is found in these rtk pathways, um, it's actually going to keep that same feature of activation as the other G proteins. And so, of course, what that means is that the activated wrasse is going to be active when it's bound to the GTP molecule. And so we can say that when it's bound to GTP, that's when G proteins such as rats are active and so we can go ahead and indicate that be here is the correct answer. Now A is incorrect because it says, bound to G D. P. But this is the low energy inactive form. And when wrasse is bound to g d. P, it would be inactive, just as we might expect with our other G proteins as well. And then, of course, we did not talk about wrasse getting phosphor related at any point. And so those two answers are incorrect. And again, Option B here is the correct answer. So that concludes this practice, and I are this example, and I'll see you guys in our next video.

