Alright. So here we're going to briefly revisit our map of the lesson on bio signaling pathways, which is down below right here. And of course, we know that we've been exploring this map by following the left most branches first and so already. In our previous lesson videos we've covered G protein coupled receptors or G p. C. R. S, as well as all of these specific GPC are signaling pathways down below. And so recently we've been exploring a new branch here for receptor, tyrosine, kindnesses or arty ks. And we've introduced insulin and the insulin receptor, which is an RTK. And we talked about a very specific insulin rtk signaling pathway on glucose metabolism which included the enzymes P three k, the substrate, pip three and the enzymes PKB, MPD K one. And so here in this video we're going to begin a new insulin rtk signaling pathway where insulin, instead of affecting glucose metabolism, is actually going to act as a growth factor. And so insulin rtk signaling as a growth factor, includes too many pathways that are embedded within this and these pathways are the wrasse pathway and the map k pathway. Now the wrasse pathway includes components, G R B two sauce and rass, of course, and the map K pathway includes the components Wrath one Mac and er cook and so moving forward in our course, we're going to discuss again the insulin RtK signaling pathway as a growth factor. And then we'll start with the wrasse pathway, which includes these components, and then later we'll follow up with the mat k pathway. And so let's go ahead and get started talking about this. All right, so here we're going to begin our introduction to insulin signaling as a growth factor and so recall that in our previous lesson videos, when we introduced insulin, we said that one of insolence primary biological effects was to decrease blood glucose concentration by regulating glucose metabolism, but also recall that in our previous lesson videos, we said that in addition to regulating glucose metabolism, insulin would also stimulate cell growth by regulating gene expression, and so insulin can also act as a growth factor. Now, insulin growth factor RTK signaling is actually triggered by the following pathway that you see right here G R B two, followed by sauce, followed by wrasse, followed by the map k pathway. And so, in our next lesson video, we're going to introduce these exact components that you see here. And then later we'll talk, Maura, about the map k pathway. But for now, this here concludes our introduction, and I'll see you guys in our next lesson video where we talk about the wrasse pathway. So see you guys there.

Hide transcripts