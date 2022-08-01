So here in this video we're going to discuss the termination of insulin signaling as a growth factor. Now, just like all of the other G proteins that we talked about in our previous lesson videos the Monem Eric G protein wrasse also possesses GTP ace activity. Now recall that the G. T. P s activity is really just referring to the ability of these G proteins to cleave or hydrolyzed the high energy and active GTP into the low energy and inactive G. D. P. And so really wrasse is g TPS activity is serving to terminate the signal and to help reset the pathway back to the inactive state. Now what's really important to note about wrasse is GTP Ace activity is that wrasse is G TPS activity is actually very, very slow, so slow that it's actually not going to occur at a reasonable rate on its own. However, wrasse is GTP. Ace activity can actually be sped up with the help from other proteins. And so these other proteins that help to speed up wrasse is GTP s activity are called G TPS activating proteins, or G a P for short or just gap proteins and so these g TPS activating proteins or gaps as their name implies air just proteins that are going to activate the G. T. P s activity of wrasse. And so they're going to increase the rate of rashes, GTP, hydraulics, ISS which, of course, we mentioned up above is going to thus inactivate wrasse. And so notice that this dotted box that we have up above in our text corresponds with the dotted box that we have down below. In our image which is showing wrasse is GTP ace activity and so notice Over here on the right, what we have is the active wrasse which is bound to the high energy and active GTP and notice that the arrow pointing to the left is showing the reaction that in activates wrasse where it's going to hide relies the high energy active GTP into the low energy and inactive G d. P. But again, rass is GTP s activity is really, really slow. So it can Onley really occur with the help of other proteins called gap proteins. And so here in this blank we can fill in the gap and right and gap for these gap proteins and so the gap proteins they're going to help accelerate. Rass is GTP ace activity, where it will again cleave off one of the phosphate groups and form the low energy inactive GDP. And of course, once wrasse is inactive, that's going to help again terminate the insulin signal as a growth factor. Now, what's also important to note is we've got all of these red arrows down below in our image. And all of these red arrows are really just referring to phosphate aces, which recall are enzymes that remove phosphate groups and thus will reverse the kindness activity in this pathway. And so we know that the insulin signaling as a growth factor includes, um, the activity of a lot of different kindnesses that Foss for late things and so phosphate taste is air going to be really important to remove all of those phosphate groups, reverse the kindness activity and helped to reset the pathway back to the beginning. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that we have all of these red arrows and the red arrows are showing the phosphate taste activity, which removes the phosphate groups from all of these proteins and changes them to their inactive state. So you can see Mac years being, uh um, the foster taste activities acting on Mech, which is removing its phosphate taste. It's phosphate groups on even I rs one phosphate groups can be removed by phosphate aces and even the phosphate groups on the, uh, the insulin receptor, uh, domain. The tiresome Chinese domains can be removed as well. And so essentially, the main take away here of this video is that the removal of phosphate groups by phosphate aces and by wrasse is G TPS activity here, when it cleaves GTP and to GDP are really going to help terminate the signal and helped reset the entire pathway. And so this year really concludes our lesson on the termination of insulin signaling as a growth factor. And as we move forward in our course, we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts. So I'll see you guys in our next video

