Insulin Signaling as a Growth Factor

So in our last lesson video, we said that the wrasse pathway ends with an activated monem Eric wrasse g protein that ends up activating another pathway called the map K signaling cascade. And so here in this video, we're going to introduce what Map K is. And so Map K is really just in abbreviation for Mycogen activated Protein Kindnesses, As you can see by the first letter of each of these words, gives us map Ket. And so, as you can see by the name, these are indeed kindnesses themselves. And so they are going to be enzymes that foss for late there substrates. But more specifically, these Mycogen activated protein kindnesses, or Map K's are enzymes that phosphor late there substrates and lead to cell growth. And so what can remind us that these Map K's lead to cell growth is the word Mycogen itself? And so my trojans are really just a specific type of growth factor that, specifically induced might oh sis and cell division leading to cell growth. Now, what's really important to note about these map cases that these map K enzymes can actually be regulated and phosphor. Elated by other map K enzymes. And so if we take a look at our example, image down below of Matt Kindness map kindnesses. We will be able to understand this regulation and phosphor relation by other map case. And so, let's say down below here in this green circle, this represents our Mycogen activated protein chi nese our map K. And let's say that this map K because it is a kindness, it's going to go on toe Foss for late other substrates. But if this map K is regulated by phosphor elation by another kindness, then this kindness right here in red would be referred to as a map que kindness. Because this is a kindness that Foss for lates, the enzyme map K and so more specifically, we could refer to this enzyme right here as a map. Que que? Because it is a kindness that phosphor leads map, Chinese or map K. And if this enzyme right here is phosphor related and regulated by phosphor relation by another kindness up here, then this would be referred to as the map que que kindness, because this is a kindness that regulates map K. K. And so then this protein up here could be referred to as the map, K K K. And so what you end up getting is the map. KKK regulates map KK and map KK regulates map K and map K goes on to fuss for late the downstream targets that leads to my toasts and cell division. And so, as we move forward in our course, we're going to see some specific examples of map, KKK's map case and Map K's as well. So keep this regulation here in mind. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to Map K's, and in our next lesson, video will be able to continue our lesson on the map K signaling cascades so I'll see you guys there.

