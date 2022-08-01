Insulin Signaling as a Growth Factor

So here we're going to begin our lesson on insulin growth factors signaling via the wrasse pathway and will introduce what this wrasse pathway is here very shortly. Now, first, we need to recall from our previous lesson videos that insulin results in an active and phosphor elated insulin receptors. Substrate one or I. R. S one. And so, just as a reminder notice over here on the left hand side of our image, we're showing you the 51 amino acid peptide hormone insulin binding to the insulin receptor. And when insulin binds to the insulin receptor, it activates the auto phosphor relation off the beta domains. And so these beta domains are tyrosine kinase domains, and so they fast for late tyrosine residues on each other. And that fully activates the tyrosine kinase domains here so that it can foss for late its substrate insulin receptor substrate one or iris one which leads to again an active and phosphor elated I rs one protein. And so again, this is a reminder from our previous lesson videos. We already knew that insulin would lead to active virus one, and so this is again a recall from our previous lesson videos that insulin results inactive virus one. And really, this is exactly where we pick up with when we start the wrasse pathway. We start the rest pathway with an active IRS want. And even though we're starting the wrasse pathway with active virus one, we still can't forget the previous steps here of the RTK, the insulin binding the auto phosphor relation and, again, the phosphor relation of IRS and to Iris one. And so that's just a reminder again from our previous lesson. Videos now also recall from our previous lesson videos that active I rs one really acts as a branch point, uh, and insulin bio signaling, and so it can actually lead to many different pathways. And you might recall, in our previous lesson videos, we saw active Ire s one, an insulin signaling on glucose metabolism. And here we're going to see Active Iris one once again. But this time it's not going to be involved in glucose metabolism. It's going to be involved and growth factors signaling. And so again, I rs one connect as a branch point in insulin bio signaling and can lead to many different pathways, including this wrasse pathway that we're about to introduce here. And so what is this wrasse here that the wrasse pathway is referring to? Well, wrasse is actually a lipid linked mon America g protein. But wait a second. I thought you said that G proteins were involved with G p C. R s G protein coupled receptors, not with Artie K's like the insulin receptor that we have down below. Well, it turns out that the wrasse G protein is actually an exception to this. And so wrasse is a G protein that is not involved with GP CRS. Instead, it's involved with the insulin rtk, a receptor tyrosine kindness and so another differences in our previous lesson videos with the GPC ours, the G proteins were hetero. Try Merrick G proteins, meaning that they had three different sub units the Alfa Beta and gamma sub units. But notice that this G protein here in Rast is not a hetero try Merrick G protein. Instead, it's a mono merrick g protein, meaning that it only has one single sub units instead of three different sub units. And so this wrasse g protein monem Eric G protein exists in two forms, as you might expect It exists in a GDP bound form, which is the inactive form, and it also exists in a GTP bound form, which is the active form. And so this is important to keep in mind as we move along and talk more about this wrasse pathway. And so it really the wrasse pathway is a three step cascade of protein interactions. And these three steps really lead to the activation off this wrasse G protein during insulin, signaling as a growth factor. And so notice down below, we have each of the three steps in this cascade numbered and our texts. And of course, the numbers that you see here in our text correspond with numbers that you see down below in our image. And so, in the very first step of this wrasse pathway again, we're starting with active I rs one. And so we're starting right here at this portion of our image. And so the active Iris one is going to serve as a binding site as an adaptor protein for the S H two domain of the adaptor protein called G R b two. And so, if we take a look at our image down below notice that I. R s one over here is acting as an adaptor protein and the S H two domain of this protein right here, which is G R B two is binding to the phosphor related tyrosine residue on iris one. And this is going to activate g R B two, which is another adaptor protein. Azzawi indicated up above that G r p g r B two is an adaptor protein, and so this leads us to step number two. And that is that G R B twos. S H three domain, which is on the opposite side of the protein, is going to serve as a binding site for another protein called sauce at sauce. When it binds to G R B two, it's going to form an I. R s one g r b two sauce complex, since they're all binding toe one another. And so, if we take a look at our step number two down below notice that the S H two domain over here of GRB two is binding to I. R s one. However, on the opposite end, we have an S H three domain on GRB two that is binding to this other orange protein over here that we're calling sauce. And so now what we have is an iris one a G r B two and a sauce complex after step number two, as we indicated up above. So then that leads us to step number three. And what's important to note is that the bound sauce protein is actually a Guan Ing exchange factor, which you can see by these bold letters. Here is abbreviated as a G e f or a GEF protein, and so the sauce. Because it is a guanine exchange factor, it's going to allow for the guanine exchange in our G protein. And so it's going to catalyze the replacement of G D. P, the low energy inactive form with G T. P, the high energy active form on our Rassmann America G protein. And so notice down below in our image in step number three right here that we have this green protein right here, which is a monem Eric G protein called wrasse and wrasse, is in its inactive state right here, originally where it is bound to GDP. But when sauce is bound to G R B two and sauce becomes activated and sauce can then act as the guanine exchange factor that it is or the gift that it iss. And it's going to catalyze the replacement of GDP with GTP toe, activate, rest. And so you can see that we have GTP replacing GDP here in the wrasse protein. And of course, over here, what we have is the wrasse bound to GTP, which is the active form of our Rassmann America G protein. And so this active rass will actually regulate cell growth via activation of another uh, signaling pathway called the map que signaling cascade or the map K signaling pathway. And so notice that here we're showing how rast, the active form of rass, will activate another pathway called the map K signal cascade. And we'll talk about this map k signal cascade in our next lesson video. But for now, this year actually concludes the wrasse pathway. The wrasse pathway ends with an active wrasse g protein. Now what's also important to note here is that very similar pathways to the one that we just discussed up above where iris one activates grb two activating sauce activating wrasse. Very similar pathways can also be initiated by other signaling molecules other than insulin, so they can be initiated by other by a variety of other growth factors such as, for example, e g f or epidermal growth factor or P D G F or platelet derived growth factor. And so here we have these abbreviations for you. And so you may see in some of your textbooks that insulin does not act as the lie gone for this pathway. But instead, perhaps it is again epidermal growth factor or E g f. Or perhaps even PD GF platelet derived growth factor, which again can stimulate very similar pathways to the one that we discussed up above. But this year concludes our introduction to the insulin growth factors signaling via the wrasse pathway, and we'll be able to get some practice applying this as we move along and, of course later, will continue to talk about the map K signaling cascade as well. So I'll see you guys in our next video

