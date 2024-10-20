Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
Concavity
Determine the intervals for which the function is concave up or concave down. State the inflection points.
f(x)=2x−97
A
Concave down: (−∞,∞); No Inflection Points
B
Concave up: (−∞,∞); No Inflection Points
C
Concave down: (−∞,29) ; Concave up: (29,∞); Inflection point: (29,0)
D
Concave down: (−∞,29) ; Concave up: (29,∞); No Inflection Points
