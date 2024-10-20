Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
Concavity
For the following graph, find the open intervals for which the function is concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
A
Concave up: (−∞,0), (1,∞); Concave down: (0,1); Inflection points: (0,0), (1,1)
B
Concave up: (−∞,0); Concave down: (0,∞); Inflection points: (0,0)
C
Concave down: (−1,0), (1,∞); Concave up: (0,1); Inflection points: (0,0), (1,1)
D
Concave up: (−1,0), (1,∞); Concave down: (0,1); Inflection points: (−1,1), (0,0), (1,1)
