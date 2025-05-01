Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 11. Techniques of Integration2h 7m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 54m
- Angles29m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles1h 8m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle1h 19m
- Graphs of Sine & Cosine46m
- Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions32m
- Trigonometric Identities52m
- Derivatives of Trig Functions42m
- Integrals of Basic Trig Functions28m
- Integrals of Other Trig Functions10m
- 13: Intro to Differential Equations2h 23m
- 14. Sequences & Series2h 8m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Probability & Calculus45m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is consistent with the central idea of business process design?
A
A function assigns exactly one output to each input in its domain.
B
A function must have the same output for every input.
C
A function can assign multiple outputs to a single input.
D
A function is only defined for positive real numbers.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a function: A function is a mathematical relationship where each input in the domain is assigned exactly one output in the range. This is a key principle in calculus and is essential for understanding business processes.
Analyze the first statement: 'A function assigns exactly one output to each input in its domain.' This aligns with the definition of a function, as it ensures that each input corresponds to a single output.
Evaluate the second statement: 'A function must have the same output for every input.' This is incorrect because a function can have different outputs for different inputs, as long as each input has only one output.
Evaluate the third statement: 'A function can assign multiple outputs to a single input.' This is incorrect because it violates the definition of a function, which requires that each input corresponds to exactly one output.
Evaluate the fourth statement: 'A function is only defined for positive real numbers.' This is incorrect because functions can be defined for various domains, including negative numbers, zero, or even complex numbers, depending on the context.
