Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 11. Techniques of Integration2h 7m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 54m
- Angles29m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles1h 8m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle1h 19m
- Graphs of Sine & Cosine46m
- Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions32m
- Trigonometric Identities52m
- Derivatives of Trig Functions42m
- Integrals of Basic Trig Functions28m
- Integrals of Other Trig Functions10m
- 13: Intro to Differential Equations2h 23m
- 14. Sequences & Series2h 8m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Probability & Calculus45m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a function in the context of business calculus?
A
A rule that assigns each input exactly one output.
B
A table listing possible outputs for any input.
C
A process that randomly matches inputs to multiple outputs.
D
A graph that shows only the outputs of a business process.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a function: In mathematics, a function is a rule or relationship that assigns each input (from the domain) exactly one output (in the range). This is a key concept in calculus and is foundational for business applications.
Eliminate incorrect options: A table listing possible outputs for any input does not necessarily define a function because it may not ensure that each input has exactly one output.
Eliminate incorrect options: A process that randomly matches inputs to multiple outputs violates the definition of a function, as a function must assign exactly one output to each input.
Eliminate incorrect options: A graph that shows only the outputs of a business process does not provide the necessary relationship between inputs and outputs, which is essential for defining a function.
Conclude: The correct description of a function is 'A rule that assigns each input exactly one output,' as it aligns with the mathematical definition of a function.
