Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
0. Functions
Common Functions
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Identify the ordered pair of the vertex of the parabola. State whether it is a minimum or maximum.
A
(−3,−2); maximum
B
(−3,−2); minimum
C
(−1,2); maximum
D
(−1,2); minimum
