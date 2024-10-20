Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
0. Functions
Common Functions
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Determine if the function is an exponential function.
If so, identify the power & base, then evaluate for x=4.
f(x)=(−2)x
A
Exponential function, f(4)=16
B
Exponential function, f(4)=−16
C
Not an exponential function
1
views
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos