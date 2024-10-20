Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
0. Functions
Common Functions
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
In the graph shown, identify the y–intercept & slope. Write the equation of this line in Slope-Intercept form.
A
y=32x+1
B
y=−32x+1
C
y=−2x+1
D
y=x+2
1
views
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos