Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Product and Quotient Rules
Find the derivative of the function.
g(y)=y2−25y2+2y−1
A
(y2−2)22y2+18y+4
B
(y2−2)2−2y2−18y−4
C
(5y2+2y−1)22y2+18y+4
D
(y2−2)2−2y2−18y
