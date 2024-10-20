Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Product and Quotient Rules
Find the derivative of the function.
f(x)=x3+22x−1
A
(x3+2)24x3−3x2−4
B
(2x−1)24x3−3x2−4
C
(x3+2)2−4x3+3x2+4
D
(x3+2)28x3+3x2+4
