Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Product and Quotient Rules
Find the derivative of the function.
y=4t2+72−3t
A
(4t2+7)212t2−16t−21
B
(4t2+7)2−12t2+16t+21
C
(2−3t)2−12t2+16t+21
D
(2−3t)212t2−16t−21
