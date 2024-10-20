Multiple Choice

Find the average value of the function on the interval ﻿ [ 0 , 1 ] \left\lbrack0,1\right\rbrack [ 0 , 1 ] ﻿ .

﻿ G ( x ) = 2 x 2 + 1 G\left(x\right)=\frac{2}{x^2+1} G ( x ) = x 2 + 1 2 ​ ﻿