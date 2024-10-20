Multiple Choice

Find the average value of the function on the interval ﻿ [ 4 , 9 ] \left\lbrack4,9\right\rbrack [ 4 , 9 ] ﻿ .

﻿ F ( x ) = x + 6 F\left(x\right)=\sqrt{x}+6 F ( x ) = x ​ + 6 ﻿