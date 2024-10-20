Multiple Choice

Find the average value of the function on the interval ﻿ [ 2 , 5 ] \left\lbrack2,5\right\rbrack [ 2 , 5 ] ﻿ .

﻿ F ( x ) = x 3 − 2 x F\left(x\right)=x^3-\frac{2}{\sqrt{x}} F ( x ) = x 3 − x ​ 2 ​ ﻿