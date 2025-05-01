Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 11. Techniques of Integration2h 7m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 54m
- Angles29m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles1h 8m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle1h 19m
- Graphs of Sine & Cosine46m
- Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions32m
- Trigonometric Identities52m
- Derivatives of Trig Functions42m
- Integrals of Basic Trig Functions28m
- Integrals of Other Trig Functions10m
- 13: Intro to Differential Equations2h 23m
- 14. Sequences & Series2h 8m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Probability & Calculus45m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a function in the context of business calculus?
A
A table that lists all possible input and output pairs without any specific rule.
B
A relationship that assigns exactly one output value to each input value from a given set.
C
A calculation that only uses constant values and does not depend on any input.
D
A process that randomly matches inputs to multiple outputs.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a function in the context of calculus. A function is a relationship where each input (from the domain) is assigned exactly one output (from the range). This is a key concept in calculus and is foundational for understanding how variables interact in mathematical models.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the problem. Eliminate any options that do not align with the definition of a function. For example, a table listing all possible input-output pairs without a specific rule does not meet the criteria of a function because it lacks a defined relationship.
Step 3: Consider the option that describes a calculation using only constant values. This does not depend on any input and therefore does not represent a function, as a function requires a relationship between inputs and outputs.
Step 4: Evaluate the option describing a process that randomly matches inputs to multiple outputs. This violates the definition of a function, as a function must assign exactly one output to each input.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option stating 'A relationship that assigns exactly one output value to each input value from a given set,' as this aligns with the formal definition of a function in calculus.
