Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 11. Techniques of Integration2h 7m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 54m
- Angles29m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles1h 8m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle1h 19m
- Graphs of Sine & Cosine46m
- Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions32m
- Trigonometric Identities52m
- Derivatives of Trig Functions42m
- Integrals of Basic Trig Functions28m
- Integrals of Other Trig Functions10m
- 13: Intro to Differential Equations2h 23m
- 14. Sequences & Series2h 8m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Probability & Calculus45m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple Choice
In the context of business, mass customization provides companies with the ability to meet which two goals?
A
Standardizing products and minimizing customer involvement
B
Offering personalized products while maintaining low production costs
C
Increasing production time and limiting customer choices
D
Maximizing inventory levels and reducing product variety
Verified step by step guidance
1
This question is conceptual and relates to business strategy rather than Business Calculus. However, I can guide you in understanding the context of the problem.
Mass customization is a business strategy that combines the efficiency of mass production with the flexibility of customization. It allows companies to produce goods tailored to individual customer preferences while keeping costs low.
The two goals of mass customization are: (1) Offering personalized products to meet individual customer needs, and (2) Maintaining low production costs by leveraging standardized processes and technologies.
Incorrect options can be eliminated by understanding that mass customization does not aim to standardize products entirely, increase production time, or limit customer choices. Instead, it focuses on balancing personalization with efficiency.
The correct answer is: Offering personalized products while maintaining low production costs. This aligns with the principles of mass customization in business.
