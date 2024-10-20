- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals3h 8m
Riemann Sums
Multiple Choice
Approximate the area under the curve f(x)=3x+52 over the interval [4,10] using the Midpoint Riemann sum with n=3 subintervals.
A
0.55
B
0.48
C
0.43
D
0.61