Multiple Choice

Approximate the area under the curve ﻿ f ( x ) = 2 3 x + 5 f\left(x\right)=\frac{2}{3x+5} f ( x ) = 3 x + 5 2 ​ ﻿ over the interval ﻿ [ 4 , 10 ] \left\lbrack4,10\right\rbrack [ 4 , 10 ] ﻿ using the Midpoint Riemann sum with ﻿ n = 3 n=3 n = 3 ﻿ subintervals.