- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals3h 8m
Riemann Sums
Multiple Choice
Approximate the area under the curve f(x)=x+3 over the interval [1,5] using the Right Riemann sum with 8 subintervals.
A
9.75
B
9.96
C
9.54
D
9.72