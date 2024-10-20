Multiple Choice

Approximate the area under the curve ﻿ f ( x ) = x + 3 f\left(x\right)=\sqrt{x+3} f ( x ) = x + 3 ​ ﻿ over the interval ﻿ [ 1 , 5 ] \left\lbrack1,5\right\rbrack [ 1 , 5 ] ﻿ using the Right Riemann sum with 8 subintervals.