- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals3h 8m
8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
Multiple Choice
Write the Riemann sum that would approximate the area of the following graph over the interval [0,3] using 3 subintervals.
A
8
B
12
C
24
D
6