Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 11. Techniques of Integration2h 7m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 54m
- Angles29m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles1h 8m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle1h 19m
- Graphs of Sine & Cosine46m
- Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions32m
- Trigonometric Identities52m
- Derivatives of Trig Functions42m
- Integrals of Basic Trig Functions28m
- Integrals of Other Trig Functions10m
- 13: Intro to Differential Equations2h 23m
- 14. Sequences & Series2h 8m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Probability & Calculus45m
15. Power Series
Power Series & Taylor Series
Multiple Choice
Find the interval of convergence for the Taylor series for f(x)=sinx centered at x=2π.
A
(−2π,23π)
B
[−2π,23π]
C
(−2π,2π)
D
(−∞,∞)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definition of a Taylor series. A Taylor series for a function f(x) centered at x = c is given by the formula: , where f(n)(c) represents the nth derivative of f evaluated at c.
Step 2: For the function f(x) = sin(x), note that the Taylor series converges for all x because the sine function is an entire function (it is analytic everywhere on the real line). This means the interval of convergence is .
Step 3: The center of the Taylor series is given as . This does not affect the interval of convergence for sine, as the series converges everywhere regardless of the center.
Step 4: To confirm, recall that the radius of convergence for the Taylor series of sine is infinite. This is because the sine function does not have singularities on the real line, and its derivatives are well-defined for all x.
Step 5: Therefore, the interval of convergence for the Taylor series of f(x) = sin(x) centered at is .
