Step 4: Construct the Maclaurin polynomials using the formula. For \( P_0(x) \), only \( f(0) \) is used, so \( P_0(x) = 0 \). For \( P_1(x) \), include \( f(0) \) and \( f'(0)x \), so \( P_1(x) = x \). For \( P_2(x) \), include terms up to \( \frac{f''(0)}{2!}x^2 \), but since \( f''(0) = 0 \), \( P_2(x) = x \). For \( P_3(x) \), include terms up to \( \frac{f'''(0)}{3!}x^3 \), so \( P_3(x) = x - \frac{1}{6}x^3 \).