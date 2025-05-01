Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 11. Techniques of Integration2h 7m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 54m
- Angles29m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles1h 8m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle1h 19m
- Graphs of Sine & Cosine46m
- Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions32m
- Trigonometric Identities52m
- Derivatives of Trig Functions42m
- Integrals of Basic Trig Functions28m
- Integrals of Other Trig Functions10m
- 13: Intro to Differential Equations2h 23m
- 14. Sequences & Series2h 8m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Probability & Calculus45m
15. Power Series
Power Series & Taylor Series
Multiple Choice
Find the Taylor Series of f(x)=cosx centered x=π. Then, write the power series using summation notation.
A
∑n=0∞(2n)!(1)n+1(x−π)2n
B
∑n=0∞(2n)!(π)n(x−π)2n
C
∑n=0∞(2n)!(−1)n+1(x−π)2n
D
∑n=0∞(2n)!(−1)n(x+π)2n
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the general formula for the Taylor Series expansion of a function f(x) centered at x = a. It is given by: f(x) = ∑_{n=0}^{∞} f^{(n)}(a) / n! * (x - a)^n, where f^{(n)}(a) represents the nth derivative of f evaluated at x = a.
Step 2: Identify the function f(x) = cos(x) and the center x = π. Begin by calculating the derivatives of f(x) at x = π. Note that the derivatives of cos(x) alternate between cos(x), -sin(x), -cos(x), and sin(x). Evaluate these derivatives at x = π.
Step 3: Observe that cos(π) = -1 and sin(π) = 0. Using these values, determine which terms in the Taylor Series contribute to the expansion. Only even derivatives will contribute because odd derivatives involve sin(π), which is zero.
Step 4: Substitute the values of the even derivatives into the Taylor Series formula. For the nth derivative, f^{(2n)}(π), the value alternates between positive and negative based on (-1)^n. This leads to the general term (-1)^{n+1} / (2n)! * (x - π)^{2n}.
Step 5: Write the Taylor Series in summation notation. The final expression is: ∑_{n=0}^{∞} (-1)^{n+1} / (2n)! * (x - π)^{2n}. This represents the power series expansion of f(x) = cos(x) centered at x = π.
