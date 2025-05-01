Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 11. Techniques of Integration2h 7m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 54m
- Angles29m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles1h 8m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle1h 19m
- Graphs of Sine & Cosine46m
- Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions32m
- Trigonometric Identities52m
- Derivatives of Trig Functions42m
- Integrals of Basic Trig Functions28m
- Integrals of Other Trig Functions10m
- 13: Intro to Differential Equations2h 23m
- 14. Sequences & Series2h 8m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Probability & Calculus45m
14. Sequences & Series
Sequences
Multiple Choice
Write a recursive formula for the arithmetic sequence.
{8,2,−4,−10,…}
A
an=an−1−10 ; a1=6
B
an=an−1−6 ; a1=6
C
an=an−1−6 ; a1=8
D
an=an−1−10 ; a1=8
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with writing a recursive formula for the given arithmetic sequence {8, 2, -4, -10, ...}. A recursive formula expresses each term in the sequence as a function of the previous term.
Step 2: Identify the first term (a₁) of the sequence. From the sequence {8, 2, -4, -10, ...}, the first term is a₁ = 8.
Step 3: Determine the common difference (d) of the arithmetic sequence. The common difference is calculated by subtracting any term from the term that follows it. For example, d = 2 - 8 = -6 or d = -4 - 2 = -6. Thus, the common difference is d = -6.
Step 4: Write the recursive formula. In an arithmetic sequence, the recursive formula is given by aₙ = aₙ₋₁ + d, where aₙ₋₁ is the previous term and d is the common difference. Substituting d = -6, the formula becomes aₙ = aₙ₋₁ - 6.
Step 5: Include the initial condition. To fully define the recursive formula, we must specify the first term. The initial condition is a₁ = 8. Therefore, the complete recursive formula is aₙ = aₙ₋₁ - 6 with a₁ = 8.
