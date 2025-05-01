Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 11. Techniques of Integration2h 7m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 54m
- Angles29m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles1h 8m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle1h 19m
- Graphs of Sine & Cosine46m
- Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions32m
- Trigonometric Identities52m
- Derivatives of Trig Functions42m
- Integrals of Basic Trig Functions28m
- Integrals of Other Trig Functions10m
- 13: Intro to Differential Equations2h 23m
- 14. Sequences & Series2h 8m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Probability & Calculus45m
14. Sequences & Series
Sequences
Multiple Choice
Determine the first 3 terms of the sequence given by the general formula
an=n!+11
A
{21,31,71}
B
{21,31,41}
C
{1,2,7}
D
{1,21,61}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the general formula for the sequence, which is a_n = 1 / (n! + 1). Here, n! represents the factorial of n, which is the product of all positive integers from 1 to n. For example, 3! = 3 × 2 × 1 = 6.
Step 2: To find the first term of the sequence (a_1), substitute n = 1 into the formula. This gives a_1 = 1 / (1! + 1). Calculate 1! (which is 1), then add 1 to it, and finally take the reciprocal.
Step 3: To find the second term of the sequence (a_2), substitute n = 2 into the formula. This gives a_2 = 1 / (2! + 1). Calculate 2! (which is 2 × 1 = 2), then add 1 to it, and finally take the reciprocal.
Step 4: To find the third term of the sequence (a_3), substitute n = 3 into the formula. This gives a_3 = 1 / (3! + 1). Calculate 3! (which is 3 × 2 × 1 = 6), then add 1 to it, and finally take the reciprocal.
Step 5: After calculating the values for a_1, a_2, and a_3, you will have the first three terms of the sequence. Compare these terms to the given answer choices to identify the correct one.
