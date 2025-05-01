Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 11. Techniques of Integration2h 7m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 54m
- Angles29m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles1h 8m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle1h 19m
- Graphs of Sine & Cosine46m
- Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions32m
- Trigonometric Identities52m
- Derivatives of Trig Functions42m
- Integrals of Basic Trig Functions28m
- Integrals of Other Trig Functions10m
- 13: Intro to Differential Equations2h 23m
- 14. Sequences & Series2h 8m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Probability & Calculus45m
14. Sequences & Series
Sequences
Multiple Choice
The first 4 terms of a sequence are {3,23,33,43,…}. Continuing this pattern, find the 7th term.
A
83
B
63
C
73
D
93
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the pattern in the sequence. The given terms are {3√3, 2√3, 3√3, 4√3, ...}. Notice that the coefficient of √3 increases by 1 with each term.
Express the general term of the sequence. The nth term can be written as n√3, where n is the position of the term in the sequence.
Substitute n = 7 into the general term formula to find the 7th term. This gives 7√3.
Verify the result by checking the pattern for earlier terms. For example, the 1st term is 1√3, the 2nd term is 2√3, and so on, confirming the formula is consistent.
Conclude that the 7th term of the sequence is 7√3.
