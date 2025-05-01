Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 11. Techniques of Integration2h 7m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 54m
- Angles29m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles1h 8m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle1h 19m
- Graphs of Sine & Cosine46m
- Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions32m
- Trigonometric Identities52m
- Derivatives of Trig Functions42m
- Integrals of Basic Trig Functions28m
- Integrals of Other Trig Functions10m
- 13: Intro to Differential Equations2h 23m
- 14. Sequences & Series2h 8m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Probability & Calculus45m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a characteristic of a function in the context of business calculus?
A
Each output has exactly one input.
B
Each input has exactly one output.
C
Inputs can have multiple unrelated outputs.
D
Outputs are always greater than inputs.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a function: In mathematics, a function is a relationship between inputs (domain) and outputs (range) where each input is associated with exactly one output.
Analyze the first statement: 'Each output has exactly one input.' This is incorrect because a function can have multiple inputs that produce the same output. For example, in the function f(x) = x^2, both x = 2 and x = -2 produce the same output, f(x) = 4.
Analyze the second statement: 'Each input has exactly one output.' This is correct because it aligns with the definition of a function. For every input value, there is only one corresponding output value.
Analyze the third statement: 'Inputs can have multiple unrelated outputs.' This is incorrect because it violates the definition of a function. A function cannot assign more than one output to a single input.
Analyze the fourth statement: 'Outputs are always greater than inputs.' This is incorrect because it is not a general characteristic of functions. For example, in the function f(x) = x - 5, the output can be less than the input depending on the value of x.
