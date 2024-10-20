Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Find the derivative of the given function.
y=(4x−3x2+9)⋅25x
A
25x⋅[(4−6x)+5ln(2)(4x−3x2+9)]
B
25x⋅(−15x2−14x+49)
C
25x[(4−6x)+ln(2)(4x−3x2+9)]
D
5ln(2)(4−6x)⋅25x
