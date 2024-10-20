Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Find the derivative of the given function.
h(x)=4(x+3x)45
A
45(x+3x)(2x1+3)⋅4(x+3x)45
B
45ln(4)(x+3x)⋅4(x+3x)45
C
45⋅4(x+3x)45⋅ln4⋅(x+3x)41⋅(2x1+3)
D
(x+3x)45⋅4(x+3x)41
2
views
Related Videos
Related Practice