Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Find the derivative of the given function.
g(x)=x4+4x+4x
A
12x
B
4x3+8
C
4x3+4xx−1
D
4x3+4+4xln4
