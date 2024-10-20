Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The First Derivative Test
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Identify the local minimum and maximum values of the given function, if any.
f(t)=t2lnt, t>0
A
Local maximum of 1 at x=1, Local minimum of −0.19 at x=21
B
Local maximum of −2e1 at x=e1 , No local minima
C
Local minimum of −2e1 at x=e1 , No local maxima
D
No local extrema
1
views
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos