Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The First Derivative Test
Identify the open intervals on which the function is increasing or decreasing.
f(x)=xe−2x
A
Increasing on (−∞,21), Decreasing on (21,∞)
B
Increasing on (21,∞)(−∞,21), Decreasing on (−∞,21)
C
Increasing on (−∞,∞)
D
Decreasing on (−∞,∞)
