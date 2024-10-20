Multiple Choice

What is the positive value of P in the interval ﻿ [ 0 ° , 90 ° ) \left[0\degree,90\degree\right) [ 0° , 90° ) ﻿ that will make the following statement true? Express the answer in four decimal places.

﻿ cot ⁡ P = 5.2371 \cot P=5.2371 cot P = 5.2371 ﻿