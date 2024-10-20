Multiple Choice

Without using a calculator, determine all values of P in the interval ﻿ [ 0 ° , 90 ° ) \left[0\degree,90\degree\right) [ 0° , 90° ) ﻿ with the following trigonometric function value.

﻿ csc ⁡ P = 2 \csc P=\sqrt2 csc P = 2 ​ ﻿