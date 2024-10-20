Multiple Choice

What is the positive value of ﻿ D D D ﻿ in the interval ﻿ [ 0 , π 2 ) \left[0,\frac{\pi}{2}\right) [ 0 , 2 π ​ ) ﻿ that will make the following statement true? Express the answer in four decimal places.

﻿ sec ⁡ D = 3.2842 \sec D=3.2842 sec D = 3.2842 ﻿