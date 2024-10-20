Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
0. Functions
Common Functions
Find the domain of the rational function. Then, write it in lowest terms.
f(x)=2x2−86x5
A
{x∣x=2,−2},f(x)=x2−43x5
B
{x∣x=2,−2},f(x)=2x2−86x5
C
{x∣x=2},f(x)=x2−43x5
D
{x∣x=2},f(x)=x2−83x5
