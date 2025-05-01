A bank analyzes customer adoption of its new mobile banking app. Historically, 45% of customers use online banking services. Use a normal distribution to approximate the probability that between 62 and 70 customers out of a sample of 100 will adopt the online banking service.
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
- Multiple Choice39views
- Multiple Choice
A previous study found that of people preferred drinking Pepsi over Coca Cola. Use a normal distribution to approximate the probability that a random sample of people reveals people or more preferring Pepsi.40views
- Multiple Choice
A previous study found that of people preferred drinking Pepsi over Coca Cola. Use a normal distribution to approximate the probability that, from this same random sample of people, that between and people prefer Coca Cola.42views
- Multiple Choice
A market research firm is studying customer satisfaction for a food delivery service. Based on past data, of customers rate the service as "satisfactory". The firm randomly surveys groups of 250 customers. Find the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution for . What would the shape of the sampling distribution be?36views